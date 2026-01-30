RPS addresses ICE concerns, protocol at virtual town hall

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools hosted a virtual town hall Thursday night to address growing concerns about ICE activities, with more than 300 community members logging on for the discussion.

Superintendent Jason Kamras and other RPS staff members led the meeting, describing increased fear and stress they have observed among students, staff and families regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"Tonight is not about being political, this is about creating a space in the community for our families to be safe," said School Board Chair Shavonda Fernandez.

During the town hall, officials shared examples of how immigration concerns are affecting students in classrooms. Fernandez described a student who broke down during a test after learning her father had been deported.

"This particular young lady was in the middle of taking a test and burst into tears to the point she was sobbing uncontrollably," Fernandez said. "Why you may ask was she sobbing, her father was just deported."

RPS officials reviewed the district's policy for responding to ICE visits, explaining that agents must present proper documentation before entering school property.

"If ICE agents arrive they have to present a judicial warrant specifying the purpose and scope of their visit," an RPS staff member said. "Often they will only use administrative warrants and those are not sufficient."

During the question-and-answer portion, attendees asked about protocols if a parent is detained while their child is at school. Officials encouraged families to create emergency plans in advance and mentioned rapid response teams that can be activated when needed.

RPS maintains an online Immigration Resources Hub for students and families.

Last week, Mayor Danny Avula announced a "City of Richmond Inclusive Communities Preparedness Work Group" to help his administration stay informed about ongoing threats, including those potentially from ICE.

"Even when authority is limited, our values are not," Avula said.

