RPS is now a designated 'safe zone' free from federal immigration actions after board passes resolution

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond School Board is taking steps to stop the involvement of immigration law enforcement authorities in schools. The board's new policy aims to protect all students, regardless of immigration status, in response to recent federal enforcement changes.

On Tuesday, the board made RPS a designated "safe zone" free from federal immigration actions. This decision follows concerns expressed by parents and students regarding students physical, emotional safety, and access to education.

“As a Richmonder, I'm just very proud that as a community we've all been on the same page and working together on this and that protecting our community members is of importance to all of us,” said a local resident.

“I first want to commend this board for quickly putting together a policy to address the shifting immigration policy on the federal level,” noted another speaker.

Under the new policy, ICE and other immigration enforcement agencies are barred from conducting operations on school grounds and transportation routes. The policy outlines the protocol for staff to follow if ICE attempts to enter a school, with or without a warrant, or seeks student information.

The passed resolution also establishes a Rapid Response Team to assist if a student’s parent or guardian is apprehended during a federal enforcement action. Additionally, the district has been directed to review current data collection policies to ensure that immigration status is not gathered from students and their families.

"Thank you for being proactive and not reactive to the federal mandates. It really speaks to our commitment to our scholars, to our staff, to our families that we want to keep them safe," school board chair Shavonda Fernandez said. "These are unprecedented times but with the commitment that we have with our fellow colleagues and the administration, I have no doubt we will ride the wave."

District staff reported on the ongoing strategy and support they've implemented since November. This work includes partnerships with immigrant advocacy groups to deliver emotional and legal assistance, training for faculty on identifying trauma, and the creation of a resource hub for immigration information on the district’s website.

RPS is asking families to update their emergency and pickup contacts as well as their family's emergency preparedness plans.

You can read the full policy detailing the plans below:



