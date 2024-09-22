Driver seriously injured in Route 1 wreck hit utility pole in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was seriously injured in a crash along Route 1 in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle wreck along the 7000 block of Route 1 around 3:15 a.m., Lt. Adrian Otero with Chesterfield Police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, crashed into a utility pole in the median, according to Otero.

They were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Otero said.

The crash closed southbound Route 1 between Swineford and Drewrys Bluff Roads for "an extended period."

"Police continue their investigation into this crash," officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.