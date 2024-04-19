Missing Chesterfield man last seen Wednesday may be driving red Buick, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — State police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for an 88-year-old man from Chesterfield County who may be driving a red Buick sedan.

Roland Lee Moore was last seen in the 7000 block of Forest Avenue in Henrico’s West End Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., troopers said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police described Moore as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a collared golf shirt, officials said.

Moore may be driving a red 2014 Buick Regal with Virginia plates: VTL-6001.

There was no word where he may have been headed.

“His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers wrote.

If you have seen Moore or have information about his whereabouts, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

