Missing 91-year-old Glen Allen man may be wearing Air Force veteran hat, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 91-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday morning in Glen Allen.

Robert Anthony Abato was last seen by his family at 5:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Broad Meadows Court, according to Henrico Police.

Henrico Police Robert Anthony Abato

"His family has concerns for his well-being as Mr. Abato suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia," police said.

Police described Abato as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and with gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing an Air Force veteran hat and possibly a blue windbreaker.

Anyone with information about Abato’s whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

