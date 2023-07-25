Why are road rage shootings on the rise?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The number of people involved in road rage incidents is on the rise across the country.

Five hundred fifty-four people were shot in road rage incidents in the United States last year and 141 people were killed, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic (citing Everytown for Gun Safety data).

"That's twice what we saw back in 2018. That amounts to one person being killed or injured in a road rage incident about every 16 hours," AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Dean said shootings are extreme examples of road rage which also includes aggressive driving, tailgating, swerving, and yelling at other drivers.

"I see a lot of people that don't respect truckers and a lot of people that don't respect other drivers. And that's a major problem," a driver named Roger said about the rise in road rage incidents.

"People need to have a tad more patience," a driver named Clark said. "That's the main issue. People just want to act like they're on a NASCAR ride."

Dean said while crash numbers dropped during COVID, the severity of crashes increased due to people driving more aggressively.

He suggests drivers who suspect another driver is raging to do their best to not engage.

"If somebody if they curse me or something like that, just keep my head straight. I just ignore them," driver named Deborah Coleman said.

