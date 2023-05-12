Woman shot in road rage incident that started near VSU campus, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Police are investigating after a driver was shot during an apparent road rage attack in the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The incident started around 2 p.m. near the campus of Virginia State University on Dupuy Road in Chesterfield County and ended with shots fired at a black Chevrolet sedan as soon as it crossed into Colonial Heights at Dupuy and Meridian, according to police sources.

The woman driving the car suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. She was able to make it to a nearby Wawa on the Boulevard, according to those sources.

A witness who spoke to CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil on the condition of anonymity called the scene chaotic.

“Everybody ran to the car and started taking things out of the car and then they got her out,” the witness said. “She was in a lot of pain, crying.”

Colonial Heights Police believe the attack was random.

If you have information about the case that could help investigators, call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip using the mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.