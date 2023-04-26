Chesterfield shooting that left man injured may be linked to road-rage incident, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded that may be related to a road-rage incident Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Chippenham Parkway, according to officials with Chesterfield Police.

Officers said they found a man who had been shot in the 4000 block of Chippendale Drive.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a small, white sedan with tinted windows and a donut spare tire on its rear passenger side.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.