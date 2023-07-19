New police chief named in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard “Rick” Edwards, Richmond's acting police chief since Gerald Smith's resignation in October 2022, has been named the city's new police chief, officials announced Wednesday.

Edwards, who has nearly 24 years of experience with the Richmond Police Department, said the department's goal is "continue to make the city a safe place for our residents and visitors."

"I am committed to leading an efficient, well-managed department that is rooted in service to the Richmond community,” Edwards said.

Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said Edwards "stood out among all the applicants" following a nationwide search that included "numerous interviews, community surveys, and conversations with partners and stakeholders."

“He brings decades of experience to this role and has a solid reputation throughout the region. We are excited about his leadership and his commitment to further improving our community," Saunders wrote.

Officials said Edwards has worked to reestablish trust in the department and the community while implementing new core values, updating policies and initiating the new body-worn camera release policy during his tenure as interim chief.

"His experience ranges from operational and administrative aspects of policing, including patrol operations, criminal investigations, developing strategies for crime reduction and community engagement, and responding to and addressing security threats," officials said.

Mayor Levar Stoney said he could "think of no one better suited for this role" and called Edwards an "incredible leader."

"His almost 24 years with RPD have prepared him to meet the challenges our community faces,” Stoney said. “Rick understands that public safety is at its best when it involves members of the community and law enforcement."

These are the ‘biggest concern’ for Richmond police chief: ‘You can’t control it’

Gun violence took center stage at the STOP the Violence Town Hallon Thursday night, with many residents asking Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards for insights on what Richmond Police officers are seeing and recovering.

Edwards answered one Richmond resident directly in saying the department has not seen a wave of “ghost guns” produced by 3D printers. However, he cautioned that they have witnessed a concerning number of firearms being altered to function as automatic weapons.

"The biggest concern for me right now, isn't the ghost guns even though they're a problem," Edwards said. "It's something I talk about often and that's what's what's commonly referred to as a 'Glock switch.' So these are auto sears, these are a small device that goes into the back of a normal pistol and turns it into a machine gun. And I can tell you last night, we had a shooting where that one of those guns was used."

WATCH: 'Glock switch’ is ‘biggest concern’ for Richmond Police Chief: ‘You can’t control it’

‘Glock-switch’ is ‘biggest concern’ for Richmond Police Chief: ‘You can’t control it’

Edwards said the modified weapons are dangerous and difficult to control. In fact, he linked those guns to a spike in non-fatal shootings last year.

"If you have a pistol that has a machine gun, you can't control it so it is bouncing everywhere," Edwards explained. "So the person that you're aiming at, you might miss but you may hit five other people accidentally."

The chief said he believes auto sears should be against the law in Virginia.

"I think that's just common sense. Even responsible gun owners know that that's not a that's not a reasonable device to put on a pistol to make it fully automatic," he said.

Edwards children have been the unintended victims because they end up "shot by stray bullets or the ones that have gone through a wall."

"It's awful and shouldn't be going on," Edwards said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.