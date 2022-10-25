Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigns

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned on Tuesday afternoon following months of public turmoil. He will remain on administrative leave until December 31, 2022.

#BREAKING An hour ago, we saw Chief Smith walk out of city hall. I asked him why he skipped today’s public safety meeting & what he was doing here now.



He denied that he was in an emergency meeting & said nothing happened.



We learned an hour later that he resigned. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/zKM7Zv1JsM — Tyler Layne (@TylerLayneMusic) October 25, 2022

Smith's resignation comes following concerns expressed by Richmond leaders over the state of public safety in the city. The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP), a union that represents hundreds of personnel, called for changes to the leadership of the department.

Some members of Richmond City Council said they've heard complaints from officers about low morale that began during the civil unrest of 2020 and continued under the leadership of former Police Chief Smith.

Smith also faced scrutiny earlier this year regarding the handling of an alleged mass shooting plot that was planned for the Fourth of July.

After Richmond Police said they had thwarted a mass shooting planned for the holiday after receiving a tip from a "hero citizen", conflicting information came out in the months following, disputing the claim that a mass shooting had been planned for Dogwood Dell.

In August, the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Office said that there was no evidence of a mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.

Smith started as Richmond's Police chief in the summer of 2020, following numerous riots across Richmond.

Acting Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as the acting chief of the police department.

BREAKING: Acting Major Richard Edwards just got temporarily sworn in at Richmond Police Headquarters. The city says he is now appointed as the acting chief of the police department. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/vNlwga3CmF — Maggi Marshall (@MaggiMarshallTV) October 25, 2022

"We are confident that RPD will move forward positively during this transition. Edwards, a former University of Richmond standout basketball player, graduated with a degree in criminal justice and decided to become a member of the Richmond Police Department in 1999. For Acting Chief Edwards, law enforcement is like being part of a team and we look forward to his leadership," a statement from the City of Richmond said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement on Tuesday evening following Smith's resignation.

I want to begin by thanking former Chief Gerald Smith for his service to the City of Richmond and his leadership during the height of civil unrest and the global pandemic. As we look around the nation, the challenges faced by police departments have changed since 2020 and we, like so many of our counterparts, are pivoting to ensure we have the infrastructure, including leadership, in place to meet the needs of the current landscape and for the future. Therefore, I am pleased to support the recommendation from CAO Lincoln Saunders to appoint Acting Major Richard Edwards as Acting Chief of Police. Acting Chief Edwards is known throughout the community and is a decorated officer with more than 20 years of service in the City of Richmond. His professional experience coupled with his team approach from his days on the University of Richmond’s basketball team gives me great hope that the department is in the right hands as we begin this transition. At my behest, CAO Saunders will conduct a nationwide search in order for the City to find the best-qualified candidate and fit for the department and the community. This is the time to look forward, rebuild trust, and chart a new course for the police department and the City.

