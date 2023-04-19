Tracking Crime in Richmond: Overall violent crime down, but these types of crime are up, police chief says

RICHMOND, Va. – Rick Edwards, Richmond's interim police chief, provided an update on crime in the city more than four months into 2023 during a public safety briefing Wednesday at police headquarters.

Edwards said that while violent crime is trending down, murders are up 31% compared to last year.

In fact, by this time last year, 13 people had been killed. That is compared to 17 people killed so far in 2023.

On the other hand, nonfatal shootings in Richmond are down from 50 in the first quarter of 2022 to 39 so far this year.

Edwards credited part of that reduction to the rate at which firearms are being taken off the streets.

“Our firearm seizures are up. So at this time last year, we're at 219. We're at 227 right now for a 4% increase in all firearm seizures,” Edwards said. “Guns are being left in cars, they end up in the hands of folks that aren't supposed to have them.”

Community Activist Charles Willis, Richmond Acting Deputy Chief Sybil El-Amin and Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards.

To help fight violent crime in Richmond, Edwards said the department purchased 70 gun safes to distribute within the community.

Additionally, Edwards said the city’s violence interrupters program could begin in the next few weeks. He said the city has offered to job to several individuals, but are waiting on their background checks to process.

Robberies of individuals, rape and aggravated assault are also on the decline, according to officials.

However, one area where police said they are seeing a rise in crime is robberies at businesses.

But officials noted that alcohol might be a major factor in that type of crime, which is up 127% over last year.

In fact, the department said 52% of shoplifting cases are at Virginia ABC stores.

As a result, Edwards said the department will work in conjunction with ABC stores to identify shoplifters and prosecute them.

