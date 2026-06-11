Richmond restaurants kicking off World Cup festivities

RICHMOND, Va. — Restaurants and bars across Richmond are opening their doors for World Cup fans this June.

From Mexican cantina vibes to lively sports bar gatherings, local business owners say they’re ready to host celebrations and viewings as the world’s most popular sporting event unfolds across North America.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, kicks off June 11 at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca, with Mexico facing South Africa. The expanded 48-team tournament will bring matches to 16 stadiums, including nearby East Coast venues such as Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The final will be held July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The games are expected to draw watch parties across the region. According to Axios Richmond, several local bars and restaurants are planning big-screen viewings, special menus and extended hours.

Cochiloco owners Nelson Benavides and Adan Delacerda prep Richmond restaurant for World Cup crowds

At Cochiloco, co-owners Nelson Benavides and Adan Delacerda expect packed houses for big-time matchups.

“We’re definitely World Cup fans,” Benavides said. “I’ve been to every World Cup since Germany."

Normally opening at 4 p.m. on weekdays, Cochiloco will adjust hours for major matches.

“If it’s big games, like for sure the Mexico games, USA games, we’re definitely going to open earlier... So people can come and watch it,” Benavides said.

The venue will run food and drink specials with announcements to be posted on social media.

Gus' Bar & Grill owner Josephine Flemotomos on World Cup mania

On the West End, Gus’ Bar and Grill will “show every game we can,” owner Josephine Flemotomos said.

“We’ll be running different specials daily for the games, and we are hoping to have good crowds for all of them," she said.

Flemotomos said the crowd experience is part of the draw.

“People like to watch soccer matches in groups,” she said. “There’s a lot of cheering; everybody binds together for USA and whatever other team they love.”

Reservations are flooding in and Flemotomos advises calling well before big matches.

"Without reservations, you gotta come early,” Flemotomos said, noting that space fills quickly for headline games.

Local watch parties offer fans an affordable and energetic alternative to the high cost and travel demands of attending in person.

“We’re here just to host,” Benavides said. "We like to bring the community together here, especially the Latino and Americans, whoever wants to come in.”

Where is your favorite place to catch a game in the Richmond area? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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