Woman shot in Richmond McDonald's parking lot, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is recovering after being shot in the McDonald's parking lot in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom on Sunday morning.

Richmond Police were called for a shooting in the 1800 block of East Broad Street at 7:50 a.m., officials with the department confirmed.

The victim, who suffered injuries described as not life-threatening, was inside an SUV when she was shot in the leg, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police said that someone in the fast-food restaurant's parking lot fired the shot.

Police have not yet made any arrests and no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Burkett said officers with the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

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