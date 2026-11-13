Woman killed in Richmond shooting was days away from her 49th birthday, co-worker says

RICHMOND, Va. —A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Richmond, and the co-worker who received a text from her just hours before says she is struggling to process the loss.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said the woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Richmond Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been officially released.

Chief Edwards said this is the 39th murder investigation in Richmond so far this year.

Tomika Forbes, who worked with the victim at MCV Hospital, said she received a text from her friend just before noon — not knowing it would be the last time they would communicate.

"Erica just texted me at 11:52 this morning, like she always do, texting me saying, 'Good morning, sis. I'm uh, I'm ready for. I'm getting ready for work,' and that was the last, the last text message that I got from her," Forbes said.

Forbes said the victim was just 3 days away from her 49th birthday.

"That's all she talked about. It was her birthday. She was so excited about ready to turn 49," Forbes said.

Forbes described her friend as someone who brought positivity to everyone around her.

"Erica's a good worker. Erica's a good person. Like she's always positive. She loves her sons to death," Forbes said.

Forbes said the victim also had a granddaughter.

According to Forbes, a woman who was on the phone with the victim says she heard the shooting as it happened. Forbes said that woman told her the victim's last words were "Call 9-1-1."

"I still don't want to accept it and believe that she's not here," Forbes said.

Forbes said she hopes police quickly find everyone involved in the shooting.

"I'm praying they find whoever was a part of this, whoever pulled the trigger, whoever drove a car, any part that they played in it," Forbes said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.