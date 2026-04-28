Richmond Fire Department reminds residents of water safety as summer approaches

RICHMOND, Va. — As summer weather approaches, the Richmond Fire Department is urging residents to be cautious near and on local waterways.

“Richmond is one of few cities in the country with significant white water rapids flowing through its downtown,” said James River Park Superintendent Andrew Alli. “While these rapids make the river a popular destination for recreation, they also present serious and drowning and entrapment risks. It is important to plan your visit ahead of time and assess the risks the river may pose that day.

The warning comes after a Henrico man drowned at Belle Isle earlier this month.

“Conditions on the river can change quickly,” said Richmond Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal. “Strong currents, changing water levels, hidden hazards and sudden drop-offs can create dangerous situations even for experienced swimmers.”

“If you find yourself in a rapid, float on your back with your feet pointed downstream. Keep your feet elevated to avoid becoming entrapped by objects,” adds Alli. “Consider bringing a river partner with you and always prioritize safety during your visit.”

The Richmond Fire Department suggests following these safety guidelines:



Wear a life jacket when boating or entering the water.

Stay aware of water conditions, including current and depth changes.

Follow all posted signage and warning flags.

Avoid swimming alone.

Supervise children closely at all times near the water.

Avoid the consumption of alcohol when swimming or operating watercrafts.

Use caution on rocks and near waterfalls. Wet surfaces can be slippery and increase the risk of falls.

If you see someone in distress in the water, call 911 immediately and do not attempt rescue unless trained.

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