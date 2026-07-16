Warriors in Bloom returns to Agecroft Hall with expanded two-day Richmond event

RICHMOND, Va. — Warriors in Bloom will return to Agecroft Hall & Gardens on August 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., expanding to a two-day event to meet public demand.

Hosted by Virago Alley, the organization behind the Richmond Ren Faire, the event aims to raise awareness for the upcoming Richmond Ren Faire while encouraging attendees to feel empowered despite society’s expectations.

Organizers say the Renaissance faire-style celebration will spotlight historical figures through performances, historic combat, an outdoor artisan market featuring more than 60 local vendors, and other interactive experiences.

Dan Bowler Warriors in Bloom

With a continued mission to reclaim the term “virago,” once used to scorn women of strength, this year’s event will include new performance acts, an immersive quest connecting patrons with historical figures, traditional tea ceremony experiences, a Shaolin staff demonstration presented by Shi Heng Chou, a 35th Generation Shaolin Disciple, and other additions.

This family-friendly ticketed event will also feature guild workshops and demonstrations, storytelling, and crafting activities.

The event map is now available online and showcases vendor and guild placement, two performance stages, Agecroft activities, and event resources.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

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