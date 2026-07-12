Man killed in Richmond was shot in head, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard, according to online emergency communications logs.

Sources told Burkett that officers at the scene were performing CPR on a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man died of his injuries on the way to an area hospital, according to sources.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.