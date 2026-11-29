Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. — Some Richmond-area volunteers skipped the Black Friday shopping rush and spent the day helping families working to overcome homelessness.

Volunteers gathered for what organizers called “Giving Friday,” packing more than 100 breakfast and snack bags for families staying at Hilliard House, a short-term emergency shelter operated by Housing Families First.

The event was started by Del. Delores McQuinn as part of her “My Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper Day” community service effort.

“The day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. I want it to be Loving Friday, Giving Friday,” McQuinn said. “This is all about just giving back.”

Housing Families First operates Hilliard House along with four other programs aimed at helping families move out of homelessness and into permanent housing leased in their own names.

Beth Vann-Turnbull, executive director of Housing Families First, said McQuinn’s event gives the community a chance to support those families by preparing breakfast and snack bags.

The bags include items such as cereal and juice. Families staying at the shelter can pick one up from the dining room as they begin their day.

But volunteers put something else in each bag: a note of encouragement.

“One of the main things that I just feel so great about is that each bag has a note in it,” McQuinn said. “These individuals who helped prepare the bags have also left positive notes, encouraging notes for the families that would get a bag.”

Cid Hemingway-Pella, community engagement and communications manager for Housing Families First, said those messages include phrases such as “You got this,” “Have a great day” and “Thankful for you.”

For McQuinn, the work does not end when the bags are packed.

“We have to make sure that we take this energy and carry it out of this room, out of this space,” she said. “To pass it on is the ultimate goal.”