Virginia Lt. Gov. Hashmi to host Richmond energy costs listening tour: 'It's my top-line concern'

RICHMOND, Va. — Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi is bringing her energy costs listening tour to Richmond as the State Corporation Commission decides whether to approve the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra.

The tour is centered around transparency, bringing together delegates and energy experts to give residents a voice on how rising energy bills are impacting them.

"What are the assurances that our families aren't going to see continued escalation of electric costs?" Hashmi said.

Hashmi has been an outspoken voice pushing to ensure the merger would not negatively impact Virginians, demanding more answers before the SCC makes its decision.

"We know that electric costs are rising. The monthly electric bill is something that many families are having challenges in paying, and if this acquisition means increased costs for our families, that's my top-line concern," Hashmi said.

WATCH: Dominion Energy customers fear rate hikes in proposed $67B NextEra takeover Dominion Energy customers fear rate hikes in proposed $67B NextEra takeover



Dominion Energy customers have echoed those concerns.

"At some point, we're going to have a lot of Virginians living in the dark because...they can't afford rent and electricity and food and gas and insurance and phone bills. I mean it's too much. Its a systemic issue and it needs to be addressed," Laura Arnett, a single mother and Dominion Energy customer, said.

"The rate payers deserve better, and it's like I said, it's concerning. I see how high my bill is, and I can't even imagine...seeing you know the young kids and people that are vulnerable not being able to turn on the AC because they can't afford the electric bill," Aileen Rivera, a Dominion customer, said.

This comes after Dominion Energy shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the merger, with 98% voting yes.

In a statement on the shareholder vote, a Dominion Energy spokesperson said: "This combination is about strengthening our ability to continue reliably and affordably serving our customers and communities – just as we have for generations – for the long term."

Not all customers oppose the deal. Kenny Jones said he supports the merger because he believes Dominion cannot handle future growth on its own.

"I believe it's necessary at this point," Jones said.

The Energy Costs Listening Tour in Richmond is Wednesday. Click here to RSVP.

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