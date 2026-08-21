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Virginia Law Foundation awards $750K in grants to nearly 30 Virginia groups

Virginia Law Foundation awards $750K in grants to nearly 30 groups
Virginia Law Foundation awards $750K in grants to nearly 30 groups
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Law Foundation awarded grants totaling more than three-quarters of a million dollars to nearly 30 nonprofit organizations at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

CBS 6's Bill Fitzgerald helped emcee the Thursday luncheon, where each recipient got to hold a giant check.

The honorees all fulfill the Law Foundation's philanthropic mission of promoting the rule of law, access to justice or law-related education.

Grantees range from legal aid services to chapters of the CASA Network helping abused or neglected children, as well as organizations that provide services for veterans, cancer patients and victims of domestic violence.

Over the course of the last five decades, the Virginia Law Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants.

Watch for Bill Fitzgerald on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Bill? Email him.

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