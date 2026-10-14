Victim in fatal Kinney Street shooting identified as 26-year-old Norfolk man

RICHMOND, Va. — The victim in a fatal Monday afternoon shooting in Richmond's Carver neighborhood has been identified as Matthew Gutterman, 26, of Norfolk.

Richmond Police first responded to the 1000 block of Kinney Street for reports of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officers later located Gutterman down in front of an apartment building with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounce dead on scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person shot and killed in Richmond's Carver neighborhood

Person shot and killed in Richmond's Carver neighborhood

RPD and the department's SWAT team remained on scene for hours as they attempted to get a suspect out of a nearby apartment building. After getting a search warrant, officers entered the building and found no one inside.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

A GoFundMe has now been launched to support Gutterman's family. You can find that link here.

"On Monday, October 12, our dear friend, Matthew Gutterman, lost his life to a mindless act of violence that has left his family, friends, and community heartbroken and shaken," the page writes.



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