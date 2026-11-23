RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond icon is now forever part of the city she loved. On Friday, city leaders unveiled an honorary street named "Vicky Hester Way" on Auburn Avenue to remember the late owner of Babes of Carytown, one of the nation's oldest lesbian bars.

The tribute comes more than a year after her death. Hester died in September 2025 at age 71 after a battle with cancer.

Hester was a businesswoman and the force behind Babes of Carytown. The honor was sponsored by all members of the city council, and Mayor Danny Avula came out for the unveiling.

Those who knew her say she gave back in countless ways.

"Vicky was a force to be reckoned with, because a lot of people in the city know she came off kind of hard and could be a little sharp sometimes with you, but she still, she loved everyone," said Chas Warren, general manager of Babes of Carytown.

Hester served as a pillar in Richmond's LGBTQ+ community. She helped cover funeral costs for families and donated to a food pantry that now bears her name.

Her staff say they hope anyone who walks by and looks up will remember the impact one person can have.

Their message, in Hester's own words, is simple: "Just keep showing up."

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