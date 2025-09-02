Vicky Hester, owner of Babes of Carytown, has died: 'RVA has lost a legend'

RICHMOND, Va. — Vicky Hester, owner of Babes of Carytown, one of the nation's oldest lesbian bars, has died after a battle with cancer.

The Richmond bar made the announcement to its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying Hester was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death.

"Please continue to join her family, friends, and staff at Babes of Carytown in remembering her tenacity for life and love for people," the Facebook post reads. "Keep those she loved in your thoughts, as we begin to navigate life without her. She will truly be missed."

James Millner, director of Virginia Pride, shared the following statement with CBS 6:

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Vicky Hester, owner of Babes of Carytown and a pillar of Richmond’s LGBTQ community. She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations to come.

"For decades, as owner of Babes, Vicky opened her doors and her heart to support and uplift the LGBTQ community she loved so dearly. She understood that queer spaces are sacred—not just as places to socialize, but as centers of community.

"Our hearts are with Vicky’s family, especially her wife Ashley, and the entire team at Babes. We share in their grief with deep gratitude for all Vicky gave to Richmond. Let us honor her legacy by building the kind of community she so deeply believed in."



