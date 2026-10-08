VCU students weigh in on efforts to address campus sexual violence following Cornell rape allegations

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va) and U.S Rep Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) are introducing two pieces of federal legislation aimed at preventing sexual violence on college campuses and expanding support for student survivors.

The proposals come as allegations of sexual assault at Cornell University have renewed attention on how colleges respond to sexual violence and support survivors.

At Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, students who spoke with CBS 6 said they believe the issue deserves greater attention.

“I think it’s very good to just pay more attention to the act of sexual assault and how to prevent it,” VCU student Sam said.

Another student said sexual assault on college campuses is “not talked about enough” and “not taken as seriously as it should.”

Kaine and Dingell introduced the Survivor Outreach and Support on Campus Act, or SOS Campus Act, that would require colleges and universities receiving federal funding to have an independent advocate dedicated to campus sexual assault prevention and response.

The second bill, the Support for Universities and Colleges to Champion the Educational Success of Survivors Act, known as the SUCCESS Act, would provide funding for resources including faculty training, mental health services, re-entry assistance and academic accommodations for student survivors.

VCU student Brady Kastner said he believes those resources are important.

“I think people should be doing as much as they can to support those who need it,” Kastner said.

In a statement, Kaine said students deserve to feel safe while pursuing their education.

“Every student deserves to live and learn in a healthy and safe environment. We must do everything we can to prevent sexual assault on college campuses and provide comprehensive support to survivors,” said Kaine. “I’m proud to introduce these bills to help ensure survivors can access medical care, counseling, and the academic support they need to heal and continue pursuing their educational and professional goals.”

One VCU student, Kate, said knowing lawmakers are trying to address the issue offers some reassurance.

“Just knowing that people are actually trying to help, it’s just good and comforting to hear,” she said.

Both bills would need to clear Congress and be signed by the president before becoming law.

Click here to read more on resources VCU has to support victims of sexual assault, dating violence, stalking or harassment.

Find victim and witness resources here.



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