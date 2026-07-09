Richmond USPS workers say broken AC has created unsafe conditions: 'Same thing every summer'

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers at the United States Postal Service's Central Richmond location say a broken air conditioning unit has created dangerous conditions inside the building, with temperatures reaching into the 90s.

An anonymous USPS employee said the problem is not new.

"It's been the same thing every summer. This is just the worst because the actual AC unit has gone out," the worker said.

The employee said a contractor visited the facility and used a temperature gun in front of her, recording a reading of around 90 degrees.

"As far as a temperature gun, they had someone come in that's supposed to be working on the AC, and he did it in front of me. I think at that time it was like 90 when he shot the gun. That was maybe like three or four weeks ago," the worker said.

I also used a temperature gun inside the main lobby Wednesday morning and recorded temperatures hovering around the mid-80s.

The employee said workers have resorted to dimming the lights in an attempt to cool the building down.

"If we dim the lights in the building, it cools off some," the worker said. "So all this week that's how we've been working up there without the lights on."

Some employees have also been using their lunch breaks to sit in their cars for temporary relief from the heat.

"It's better like when we get a lunch break to come out to our cars and receive AC for that hour verses sitting in the break room and burning up," the worker said.

The employee said the conditions have gone beyond discomfort and are now a safety concern.

"It has been overwhelming maybe like a month ago. It was so hot in there I almost passed out. They had to give me water; that's how hot it was in there," the worker said.

When asked what was being done to fix the problem, the worker said she had been given little information.

"They told us they're working on it," the worker said.

USPS provided a statement after being contacted about the conditions:

"The air conditioning has not been working properly, and contractors have been on site working on a complex issue and are there again this week to resolve the issue. Fans and site chillers have been placed throughout the building to mitigate the conditions. We thank our customers for their understanding and appreciate the dedication of our employees."

The anonymous employee said the temporary measures should have been put in place weeks ago and expressed hope that a permanent fix is coming.

"I just hope they do something because I'm really on the verge of walking out," the worker said.

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