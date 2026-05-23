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Two people shot and killed in Richmond neighborhood

2 people killed in Richmond shooting
2 people killed in Richmond shooting
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RICHMOND, Va. — Two people are dead after a shooting shortly after midnight along the 1500 block of Treehaven Drive in Richmond, according to sources.

Those sources tell Crime Insider Jon Burkett that one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other at the hospital.

Richmond police has not yet released any information about the violence.

Treehaven Drive is off Hull Street Road in South Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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