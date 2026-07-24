Large tree falls on car, bringing down power lines in Westover Hills, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A large tree fell on a car and brought down power lines in Richmond's Westover Hills neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police said the tree fell around 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 48th Street.

WTVR courtesy of Officer Shawn Nunnally

About 4,000 homes were initially impacted by power outages, and roughly 1,500 are still without power as of 11:45 a.m.

Power is expected to be fully restored between noon and 3 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

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