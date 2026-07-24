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Large tree falls on car, bringing down power lines in Westover Hills, Richmond police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 24, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A large tree fell on a car and brought down power lines in Richmond's Westover Hills neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police said the tree fell around 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 48th Street.

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About 4,000 homes were initially impacted by power outages, and roughly 1,500 are still without power as of 11:45 a.m.

Power is expected to be fully restored between noon and 3 p.m., according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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