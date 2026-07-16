Tobacco Company celebrates 49 years in Richmond with throwback pricing

RICHMOND, Va. — The Tobacco Company Restaurant is celebrating 49 years in Richmond with a celebration featuring special dining deals, live music and community events.

The celebration, which started July 13 and run through July 18 includes themed entertainment, alumni gatherings and food prices tied to its opening year of 1977.

"For me, it's a reminder of how much this restaurant means to Richmond and the community," Tobacco Company marketing and sales manager Erika Waszak said about the milestone anniversary. "I’ve watched this city grow and change over the years, and through it all, people have continued to make The Tobacco Company Restaurant a part of their traditions. Forty-nine years is something very few independent restaurants get to celebrate, and it speaks to the hard work, effort, and love that the Tobacco Company team pours into keeping the spirit alive."

One of the featured promotions includes their signature 12-ounce prime rib dinner with two sides for $19.77, available nightly from 5-6 p.m. in the dining room.

Reservations are required and bookings are available through OpenTable under the “Special Event” experience.

Throughout the week, guests can also enjoy live harp performances by Renee Rippe in the restaurant’s first-floor atrium from Tuesday through Thursday between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The festivities will include two invite-only appreciation events honoring the people and groups connected to the restaurant over the years.

First, a cocktail party Thursday, July 16, in the Art Deco Lounge will recognize hotels, Richmond businesses and community partners that have supported the restaurant since its grand opening.

The following day, the Art Deco Lounge will host a Tobacco Company Alumni Reunion, inviting current and former employees to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate the friendships and memories built over nearly five decades of business.

Live entertainment will also continue later on in the week with performances from longtime Tobacco Company favorites Jangling Reinharts and Shades of Gray. Both bands are scheduled to perform in the first-floor atrium, with seating available on a first-come first-served basis.

The anniversary week will be concluded by a featured throwback ’70s and ’80s dance party inside the Tobacco Company Club, highlighting music from the era when the restaurant first opened.

Waszak said the anniversary is a celebration for the restaurant and the people who have shared special moments there over the decades.

"For many Richmonders, it's where chapters of their lives unfolded,” Waszak said. “After 49 years, those memories span multiple generations, and now we're seeing people bring their children and grandchildren here to create memories of their own. That's something really special, and I think it's the reason people continue coming back year after year.”

Organizers said the celebration is designed for both longtime customers and first-time visitors as the restaurant reflects on its history and future in the Richmond dining scene.



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