Richmond kids score free haircuts, school supplies and a powerful message: 'You have a voice'

RICHMOND, Va. — A new Richmond group is making sure underprivileged children know their community has not given up on them.

The Thriving Boldheart Foundation held its first Thrive Boldly Back to School Summer Bash Saturday, bringing free school supplies, haircuts, food and games to children across the Richmond area. The first 80 children to attend received a free frozen treat.

Sharade Brown, the foundation's president and founder, said the event was about more than just supplies.

"A lot of times when the kids come out, they come to get it and they go and they go about their business," Brown said. "So when we actually show up in the community and we're actually doing things for them, they're actually able to stay and we can talk to them and find out what they need."

Brown said the foundation's mission runs deep, rooted in her longtime work with youth in the community. She also serves as president of the Junior Panthers Athletic Association, which offers football, flag football and cheerleading for young athletes who play at Hermitage High School.

"Being connecting with them and keeping them off the streets, being able to show them a different lifestyle — that's how we got here and being able to provide it to the rest of the community," Brown said.

Lisa Rollins, a supporter of the foundation, said events like Saturday's are critical at a time when many children feel forgotten.

"I would say most of the children have thought or thinking that communities that are like this have given up on them," Rollins said.

Rollins said the foundation's purpose goes beyond handing out supplies.

"To let them know that you need to know that you have a voice in this world and whatever is going on, this would be a place where you can come, we can grow together," Rollins said.

Rollins said the stakes could not be higher for this generation.

"We are losing our generation to gun violence and those different types of things. So every time we try to make an impact, there's always something that goes about where a child's life is being lost," Rollins said.

She said the foundation aims to fill a void left by the disappearance of community programs that once supported young people.

"Sometimes when our cup is empty, we need to have — they need that cup to be filled back in to let them know that wait a minute, you ain't got to walk this thing alone. There's somebody out here that can help you," Rollins said.

Cap City Steppers, a Richmond-based social line dance organization with members across Amelia County, Chester, Petersburg, Henrico and Richmond, also took part in the event. Angelo Akins, a member of the group, said community involvement is essential for today's youth.

"This generation is easily influenced with the cell phones and the technology at their face. They need us to help keep them on the straight and narrow," Akins said.

Akins said the absence of father figures in many young people's lives makes community events like Saturday's even more important.

"It's a lot of father figures that's missing in today's world, so it's really gonna take all of us," Akins said.

The event was made possible with support from sponsors including Walmart, Verizon, New Development Services and Hall Support Services. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and soft serve ice cream were also provided.

Brown said the foundation is already planning future events, including a Thanksgiving community meal and a Christmas event.