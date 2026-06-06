Dog bite, threats and a lawsuit: What memo reveals about Diamond District feud

RICHMOND, Va. — Thalhimer Realty Partners executives allege Flying Squirrels owner Lou DiBella threatened them and allowed his dog to bite and defecate in their suite during opening night at CarMax Park on April 8, according to a memo sent to city officials.

The memo, authored by Thalhimer Principal Jason Guillot and Development Director Maritza Pechin, presents a starkly different account of the evening than the one DiBella outlined in a defamation lawsuit he filed against Guillot last week.

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According to the memo, DiBella's unleashed dog "came bursting into the room" where Guillot and Pechin were seated in a suite and was "running rampant." The dog allegedly bit Pechin's hand and "defecated" on the carpet and on Guillot's shoe.

The memo alleges DiBella later encountered the pair and joked about the incident.

"Haha! My dog [expletive] in the Thalhimer suite!" DiBella allegedly said, adding he thought it was "hilarious" and that even though he had not trained his dog to behave that way, it was appropriate given how much he hates them.

The memo further alleges DiBella cornered Guillot and threatened that if Guillot did not sell a parcel of land outside the ballpark to the Squirrels, he would "do everything in his power" to put the Diamond District partners out of business. DiBella allegedly added he "would come after Guillot and his family with everything he has" and threatened to "[expletive] slap" Guillot.

CarMax Park spat between Flying Squirrels owner, developer goes public

Guillot allegedly said he was willing to negotiate, but not under threat.

DiBella's response to the memo was not immediately available.

The memo's account conflicts with the version of events DiBella described in his defamation lawsuit. In that complaint, DiBella alleges he approached Guillot to discuss "grievances" about delayed development in the Diamond District project.

DiBella claimed Guillot told him during the exchange: "You know everybody hates you right? The city hates you. I hate you."

According to the lawsuit, as DiBella walked away, Guillot allegedly said, "What are you going to hit me?" DiBella allegedly replied he would "never" do that, then added, "But if I did hit you, I'd hit you so hard, I'd hurt your whole family." The lawsuit claims that line was a quote from a movie and was meant as a joke.

DiBella alleges Guillot is using the comment to gain leverage in Thalhimer's ongoing commercial disputes with the Squirrels. In a statement, Guillot called many of the allegations in the lawsuit inaccurate.

At the center of the dispute is a parcel of land outside the ballpark. Thalhimer has announced plans to build a sports bar on the property. DiBella's lawsuit claims the venue would compete with the Squirrels on the team's front lawn.