Virginia wants to help you go solar for cheaper through a new partnership. Here's how to take advantage.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is the first state in the nation to offer residents the chance to take part in a group purchasing program to go solar at below-market costs.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced the program, called Switch Together, this week. It is a partnership between the state and the nonprofit Solar United Neighbors, or SUN.

Residents can sign up for free to learn more about going solar. They will then be connected with an installer and can decide whether to move ahead, request a different company, or walk away.

SUN Virginia Program Director Brandon Praileau said the nonprofit has partnered with a Dutch company to vet solar companies that pre-bid for contracts, with SUN selecting those offering below-market rates.

"At a market rate would probably run somewhere about maybe $16- or $17,000 when you start looking at maybe about 325 or so kilowatt. We're seeing about 23-25% savings for folks here," Praileau said.

Praileau said the average Virginia homeowner could see savings of $1,500 to $2,000 a year and recoup installation costs in seven to eight years — a timeline that could shorten as energy prices increase.

He said the program has been running in localities for three years, with around 4,000 people registered and 400 to 500 moving forward with installation.

SUN's mission, Praileau said, is built around three goals.

"We do that work through our theory of change, which is a three-pronged mission. We help people go solar, we join people together, and we help them fight for their energy rights," Praileau said.

Praileau's path to leading the organization began when he installed solar panels at the Norfolk church where he serves as pastor in 2020. Before going solar, the church's winter energy bills could reach between 1,800 and 2,000.

"For the same three month period now, three-four month period, I pay about $579," Praileau said.

Richmond is in its second year participating in the Switch Together program. Dawn Oleksy, energy program manager for the City of Richmond Office of Sustainability, said 420 people signed up in the first year and 114 have signed up so far this year. She said residential solar has been a priority for the city for years.

"The idea was to try something new that might get Richmonders even closer to actually installing solar," Oleksy said.

Oleksy welcomed the program's expansion across Virginia.

"We're happy that it's being shared across the state," Oleksy said.

Since the statewide partnership was announced Monday, Praileau said sign-ups have spiked. He encouraged anyone considering solar to get involved.

"If you ever wanted to go solar, now is a good time, especially considering the cost of energy," Praileau said.

Richmond has extended its enrollment period for this year's program until November. Residents in other localities have until Oct. 15 to sign up and make a decision.

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