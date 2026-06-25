Richmond summer program helps visually impaired students explore careers in technology and cybersecurity

RICHMOND, Va. — A unique summer program in Richmond is helping visually impaired students discover what is possible in the world of technology.

Twenty-one students from across Virginia are participating in the 10th annual Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired's Cyber Space Program. Students are building websites from scratch, learning cybersecurity fundamentals, and exploring AI. For many, it is their first introduction to coding.

Kaleb Calhoun, 19, has albinism — a genetic condition that affects pigmentation and can cause low vision. He attended the Cyber Space Program three years ago as a student. Now a student at William and Mary, he has competed in AI competitions and helped develop AI imaging technology. This year, he returned to the program as an instructor and mentor, helping other visually impaired students discover opportunities he never knew existed.

"Without this program I would have not gone the steps I've taken now towards this cybersecurity career and pathway," Calhoun said.

Calhoun said his visual impairment has never defined what he can accomplish.

"No matter what condition you have, no matter what disability, if you try hard and with determination and with opportunities and connections, you can get almost anywhere you want to go," Calhoun said.

Micah Davis, 18, is a first-time attendee putting those technology lessons into practice.

"It's been fun learning how to make websites, learning how AI works, learning about the future," Davis said.

Davis said the program has given him a new appreciation for the technology people use every day and the work that goes into creating it.

"I didn't know it was such a process," Davis said.

Program leaders say the goal goes beyond technology. They hope the opportunity breaks down barriers and exposes students to career paths they may have never considered possible.

"We're big on empowerment and letting them realize that they are capable of, you know, going into these fields and doing it well," said Kathy Malone, deputy commissioner of services for the blind and vision impaired.

On Friday, students will showcase their work to family members, mentors, and community leaders. If your interested in signing up your child for the program click here.

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