Gov. Spanberger rallies for marriage equality amendment on Virginia ballot: 'Right a past wrong'

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger campaigned in Richmond on Saturday to support Question 2, a ballot measure that would remove Virginia's constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

The governor joined the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Virginia at Babe's of Carytown to kick off a get-out-the-vote effort for the amendment. If passed, Question 2 would take the ban out of the state constitution and define marriage as between two adults, no matter their race, sex or gender.

Spanberger said the vote matters because the ban is still written into Virginia's constitution, even though same-sex marriage is currently protected by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

"While at the current moment, the right to marry is protected based on a Supreme Court decision... the fact that at this moment we still have a ban in our state constitution casts a bit of a shadow," Spanberger said.

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She said removing the ban would bring comfort to people who have lived under it.

"Someone who just kind of feels a little heavyhearted about the fact that 20 years ago their fellow Virginians voted to ban them from marrying," Spanberger said. "I hope that gives a bit of solace or contentment to those who have lived under the shadow of our current constitutional ban."

Spanberger said the vote is also personal for her.

"It means a lot to me as a person. It means a lot to me because I have many friends who are married under the shadow of that ban," Spanberger said.

She said passing the amendment would show that Virginians are willing to correct a past mistake.

"It would speak to the fact that when given the opportunity to right a past wrong of our Commonwealth, that the people of Virginia take it," Spanberger said.

Opponents of Question 2 argue the measure goes further than same-sex marriage. They point to its separate references to sex and gender and question whether it could have broader legal effects beyond marriage.

Voters will decide the fate of the amendment on Tuesday.

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