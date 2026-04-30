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16-year-old girl shot at Southside Plaza in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 30, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot at Southside Plaza in Richmond early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a local hospital around 6:30 a.m. where a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound had arrived.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Southside Plaza.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Janowski at 804-646-5069 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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