Shooting threats reported at 2 Richmond polling locations

RICHMOND, Va. — Shooting threats were reported at two Richmond polling locations Tuesday afternoon, according to the city's Office of Elections.

The first threat was reported around 12:42 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School. A second was reported around 1:43 p.m. at Barack Obama Elementary School. Both threats were reported by phone.



Police responded and conducted security checks. Voting continues at both locations, with ongoing security assessments and coordination between the Richmond Police Department and election officials, the office said.

"The safety of voters, election officers, and staff remains our highest priority," the Office of Elections stated. "These incidents should not deter Richmond residents from exercising their right to vote. The Office of Elections is working closely with law enforcement to maintain a secure voting environment and ensure that voters can cast their ballots safely and without intimidation."

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

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