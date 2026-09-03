81 cars vandalized: A Richmond business owner and a victim's mother step up to help

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man is accused of using bricks to smash the windows of 81 cars in Shockoe Bottom, leaving victims scrambling to cover repair costs while a business owner and a mother of one victim are stepping up to help.

Richmond Police say Tyler Holtrust damaged 81 parked cars Tuesday morning in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

Sydney Myers, a VCU employee and one of the victims, described the scene after discovering the damage.

"I just saw so many other VCU employees and students just sitting down, just looking devastated because everybody's car looks like mine," Myers said.

Watch: Woman returns to find her car damaged in Shockoe Bottom vandalism spree

Woman returns to find her car damaged in Shockoe Bottom vandalism spree

For Myers, the damage goes beyond the cost of repairs.

"It really sucks because this is my only means of transportation," Myers said.

Joshua Ferguson, owner of Certified Glass Services in Richmond, says he felt compelled to act after hearing about the incident.

"These people, you know, they did nothing wrong," Ferguson said.

Ferguson is offering more than sympathy to those affected.

"What can I do to help these people? You know, they shouldn't have to come out of pocket, you know, for something that they did not deserve," Ferguson said.

Watch: Man arrested after damaging vehicles

Man arrested after damaging over 90 vehicles in Shockoe Bottom: 'I just think it's sad'

"I'm willing to waive up to $250 of their deductible if they have one," Ferguson said.

Ferguson added that he is also willing to work with victims who do not have insurance.

Kelly Atkinson, Myers' mother, was also moved to act after speaking with other victims while waiting for a tow truck.

"When we were waiting for Sydney's tow truck, I spoke to many people in the parking lot who were in tears because their insurance either denied their claim, doesn't cover their claim, or the claim is below their deductible threshold, and I just thought, I need to do something," Atkinson said.

Atkinson created a GoFundMe to help cover costs for victims.

"Every little bit is going to help. You know, $5, $10. It doesn't have to be a huge amount. But there are a lot of people who are in need," Atkinson said.

The family says they are working to establish a process to verify victims and distribute the funds as fairly as possible.

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