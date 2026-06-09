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Richmond towing company owner sentenced to 5 more years for unlawfully towing, destroying vehicles

Richmond towing company owner sentenced to 5 more years for unlawfully towing, destroying vehicles
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RICHMOND, Va. — Sherral Crawley, owner of No Limit Towing, was sentenced to an additional five years in prison by a Richmond judge Monday, on top of a sentence she is already serving in Caroline County.

Crawley is currently serving three and a half years in Caroline County after taking a plea deal on eight charges, including grand larceny. Police say her business unlawfully towed vehicles from private lots.

No Limit Towing

Local News

Police: No Limit Towing stole cars in Richmond and then quickly sold them

Tyler Layne

Investigators say the business would then sell or crush the cars instead of holding them. Some cars were destroyed in just one day.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Collette McEachin said the judge in Richmond, where Crawley also faced charges, went above what the guidelines suggested. McEachin said the judge sentenced Crawley to five years after she serves her time in Caroline County, on top of restitution and supervised probation.

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