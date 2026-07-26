Critically Missing Adult Alert: 79-year-old last seen Saturday at Henrico mobile home park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 79-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon at a mobile home park in eastern Henrico County.

Ignatius Remke Wallmeyer was last seen around noon on Chinkapin Court in Varina. That is the Forest Meadows mobile home park not far from Interstate 64.

Officials described Wallmeyer as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

There is no word on what he was wearing, but police believe he is on foot.

Officials said the disappearance poses a credible threat to Wallmeyer's health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

A Critically Missing Adult Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Blue Alerts and Senior Alerts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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