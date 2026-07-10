Trial postponed for Shockoe Bottom mass shooting suspect after new FBI ballistics report

RICHMOND, Va. — A murder trial for one of three men charged in a deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting was postponed Friday after new FBI ballistics evidence surfaced just days before the scheduled proceedings.

Sha'Quan Morris, 22, appeared at John Marshall Courthouse Friday morning where his defense attorney requested a continuance to review a ballistics report that arrived Thursday from the FBI's Quantico office.

Morris's two-day trial had been set to begin next week but will now be rescheduled for August, giving attorneys time to analyze the report.

Morris faces first-degree murder and firearm charges in the death of Dominic Jackson during the Feb. 21 mass shooting that left two people dead. Court documents reveal Jackson was the brother of co-defendant Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25.

Jackson-Brown and Carlos Johnson Jr., 26, also face first-degree murder charges in the death of Genesis Jones and the wounding of another person.

According to police affidavits, Morris was not involved in the initial fight and had no connection with any of the groups involved. However, surveillance video allegedly shows Morris firing into the crowd during the incident.

Defense attorney Leonard McCall said outside court that Morris's case differs from his co-defendants.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's office confirmed the new evidence consists of a ballistics report but has not disclosed how it might change their case against Morris.

Police have said multiple firearms were discharged during the shooting, with ballistics evidence linking weapons from different jurisdictions.

The delay marks another postponement in a case that has drawn significant attention due to the violence in Shockoe Bottom, a popular downtown nightlife spot.

Police continue seeking video evidence from witnesses who may have captured the events leading up to the shooting.

A new trial date will be set in August.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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