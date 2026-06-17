Homeless services nonprofit RVA Light opens new headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. — RVA Light, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless, has opened a new headquarters on West Broad Street that will allow the organization to serve three times as many people in need.

The expanded space at 101 West Broad Street includes a café serving free meals and an office area where clients can borrow laptops and phones and access free Wi-Fi. Staff are available to assist with resumes and applications for jobs or services.

The new headquarters also includes room for addiction recovery meetings and art classes, as well as shared space for other small nonprofits to operate under the same roof.

More information is available at rvalight.com.

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