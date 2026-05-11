Richmond Schools cancels after school activities Monday due to staffing

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools has canceled all after school activities for middle and high school students Monday due to insufficient staffing.

An email was sent to parents around 2:40 p.m. regarding the cancellation, which impacts all athletics and after school programs.

"Students who normally ride the bus should plan to take their regular bus home after school, and all other students should follow their normal after school transportation plan," the school system said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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