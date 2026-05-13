Chesterfield woman charged in fatal South Richmond shooting last summer

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting in South Richmond last summer.

Tonasia Johnson, 24, was indicted last week and arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday. She is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened along Rosecrest Avenue around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Officers arrived and found Rashad Baylor, a 47-year-old Richmond man, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries two days later.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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