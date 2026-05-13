Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Brendan King Richmond Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Richmond News

Actions

Chesterfield woman charged in fatal South Richmond shooting last summer

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting in South Richmond last summer.

Tonasia Johnson, 24, was indicted last week and arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday. She is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened along Rosecrest Avenue around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Officers arrived and found Rashad Baylor, a 47-year-old Richmond man, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries two days later.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brendan Promo Unit Richmond -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Richmond reporter: Brendan King

Your Community: Richmond Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Richmond. Know a story Brendan King should cover? Submit a tip here.
Richmond Government Richmond Public Schools Richmond Parks & Recreation Richmond Libraries Richmond Police Richmond Fire & Emergency Services Richmond Animal Care & Control Richmond Trash Collection Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA