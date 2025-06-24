Police identify man killed in South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the man fatally shot on Rosecrest Avenue last week as 47-year-old Rashad Baylor.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, for the report of a person shot. There, they found Baylor down on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Baylor succumbed to his injuries on Friday, June 20 in the hospital, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

