Man rushed to hospital after South Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a South Richmond shooting Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. along the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue in Hillside Court.

The man, who was shot in his upper body, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. We are working to get an update on his condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

