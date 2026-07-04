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Man hurt, woman critically injured in Richmond shooting, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 4, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 4, 2026
Richmond Police
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for the report of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said. That is in the Hillside Court public housing community.

When police arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The pair were taken to an area hospital, officials said.

Police had no suspects in the case as of an email from officials around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes unit have been assigned to the case.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. Wilson at 804-646-0712 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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