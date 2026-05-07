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Riverside Richmond mansion hits market for $8.5 million

214 S. Wilton Road
CVRMLS
The 8,700-square-foot house at 214 S. Wilton Road hit the market today with a multimillion-dollar price tag.
214 S. Wilton Road
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A riverside mansion owned by the previous chief executive of Richmond-based Lansing Building Products has hit the market with one of the highest price tags seen in the market in years. The 8,700-square-foot home at 214 S. Wilton Road became an active listing today, a week after it was entered as a “coming soon” property in the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. The asking price: $8.5 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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