Ripple Ray's hosting celebration of life for VCU grad killed on Interstate 95

RICHMOND, Va. — Ripple Ray’s restaurant in Carytown is hosting a celebration of life Thursday night for Tamara Eddy, the 24-year-old VCU graduate who was killed in a crash along Interstate 95 on Mother's Day weekend.

The event will take place from 8-11 p.m. in Eddy's memory.

She died on Sunday, May 10, when her Subaru hit the back of a Freightliner tractor-trailer that had stopped in the center lane for an unrelated crash, police said.

Eddy, a former Ripple Ray's employee, graduated from VCU in 2025 where she studied biology with a focus on bats, according to a VCU News article about her.

Thirty percent of the proceeds from Thursday's celebration of life will go to Bat Conservation and Rescue of Virginia.

Ripple Ray's is located at 3123 West Cary Street in Richmond.

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