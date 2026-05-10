Recent VCU grad killed on Interstate 95 in Mother's Day crash

STAFFORD, Va. — A Richmond woman was killed early Sunday morning on Interstate 95, according to Virginia State Police.

Tamara Eddy, 24, of Richmond, died when her Subaru hit the back of a Freightliner tractor-trailer that had stopped in the center lane for an unrelated crash, police said.

The fatal crash happened at about 1:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, at the 146-mile marker on Interstate 95 north in Stafford.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Eddy had previously worked at Ripple Ray’s restaurant in Carytown in Richmond and graduated from VCU in 2025 where she studied biology with a focus on bats, according to a VCU News article about her.



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