Richmond SPCA veterinary hospital cuts hours amid nationwide staffing shortage

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA's Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital has reduced its operating hours due to a shortage of veterinarians and licensed veterinary technicians, a staffing crisis being felt across the country.

The hospital, which treats roughly 9,000 patients each year, is currently closed on Fridays as leaders work to maintain quality care while operating with fewer medical professionals.

"We did recently reduce our hours temporarily. So we aren't open at the hospital on Fridays," Dorie McGuire, director of communications at the SPCA, said.

McGuire said the closure is a temporary measure and that the hospital is working to return to its full schedule.

"We will be working to reopen on Fridays as soon as we possibly can," McGuire said.

The nationwide shortage is linked to burnout among veterinary professionals. With a limited number of veterinary programs across the country, competition for qualified candidates is high.

The SPCA is actively recruiting veterinarians and vet techs by visiting veterinary schools to connect with future graduates, though McGuire noted that pipeline presents its own challenges.

"Those are the ones that are the hardest to get in because there aren't that many graduating at a time or moving around," McGuire said.

Despite the reduced hours, the hospital continues to see patients regularly. One patient praised the level of care they received.

"The quality of care has been amazing and we couldn't have done it without their affordable vet care," one woman said.

Other SPCA operations, including adoptions, training and shelter services, are not impacted by the staffing shortage.

The hospital plans to resume full operating hours once staffing allows.

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