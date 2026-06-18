Richmond's school zone speed cameras have issued a staggering number of citations since 2024

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's school zone speed camera program has issued more than 167,000 citations to drivers since launching in March 2024, and city leaders say the numbers reflect a persistent problem they are working to fix.

Speed cameras are installed at 13 school zone locations across the city. The program is part of Richmond's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries.

Emily Fieldson, a parent who lives near Thomas Jefferson High School, called the citation total "crazy," but not surprising. She said the cameras are a welcome addition to her neighborhood.

"Having a high traffic street intersection right here, it's concerning," Fieldson said. "So I was happy to see it go up and I'm happy we're doing something about it."

Capt. Anthony Jackson with Richmond Police said the cameras are having a measurable effect on driver behavior.

"Yes, I have seen behavior be positively affected and change for the better as they slow down through these school zones," Jackson said.

WTVR Capt. Anthony Jackson

City leaders say the 13 camera locations were selected based on where the highest number of serious and fatal crashes occur. The cameras operate during active school zone hours, and drivers caught exceeding the speed limit receive a $50 citation.

With summer break underway, police say cameras outside schools hosting summer programs remain active.

The Department of Public Works, Richmond Police, the Mayor's Office, and Richmond City Council all work together on the program. Officials say success is not measured by the number of citations issued, but when citations decline because drivers are slowing down.

Other cities with similar programs have seen violations drop by as much as 60 to 90% over time as drivers adjust their behavior.

City of Richmond

Fieldson said she is encouraged by the early results.

"I'm glad to hear it's working, and they put some resources and time and attention on it," Fieldson said.

Jackson urged drivers to make safety their priority in school zones.

"Please slow down," Jackson said. "There's nothing that you're doing that is going to make you get there a little bit faster that is worth jeopardizing the safety of our most valuable resource, which is our children."

City leaders say they will continue reviewing speed and crash data to determine whether additional cameras are needed and where they can have the greatest impact. The ultimate goal, they say, is safer streets and zero traffic deaths.